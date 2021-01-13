One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after an accident near Rossville.

The Kansa Highway Patrol said Lucinda C. Mitchell, 63, of Rossville was pronounced dead a the scene.

Mitchell was a passenger in a 2002 Buick Century, driven by Christopher M. Mitchell, 61, of Rossville, who was rushed to Stormont Vail with serious injuries.

KHP says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the Buick Century collided head-on with an oncoming Buick Encore after attempting to miss a deer that entered the roadway.

The driver of the Encore, Mary J. Gruber, 57, of Silver Lake was taken to the hospital with possible injuries.

US-24 was closed down in both directions for several hours after the crash.

