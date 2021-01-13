McPherson Co. gets new district magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen a new district magistrate judge to fill a vacancy.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has chosen Ellen Neufeld to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in McPherson County.

The Commission said it held public interviews of nominees via videoconference on Jan. 12. It said Neufeld’s position will be effective upon her swearing-in. Neufeld is an attorney from Inman.

The Commission said it is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties. It said the vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Steve Hilger on Jan. 8. It said four other people applied for the opening.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months to become certified.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the interim nonvoting chair, Amie Bauer of Lindsborg, Michael Androes of McPherson, Ann Elliott of McPherson, Harris Terry of McPherson, Thomas Adrian of Newton, Jana McKinney of Newton, John Robb of Newton and George “Chip” Westfall of Newton.

