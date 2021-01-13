Advertisement

McPherson Co. gets new district magistrate judge

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen a new district magistrate judge to fill a vacancy.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has chosen Ellen Neufeld to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in McPherson County.

The Commission said it held public interviews of nominees via videoconference on Jan. 12. It said Neufeld’s position will be effective upon her swearing-in. Neufeld is an attorney from Inman.

The Commission said it is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties. It said the vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Steve Hilger on Jan. 8. It said four other people applied for the opening.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months to become certified.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the interim nonvoting chair, Amie Bauer of Lindsborg, Michael Androes of McPherson, Ann Elliott of McPherson, Harris Terry of McPherson, Thomas Adrian of Newton, Jana McKinney of Newton, John Robb of Newton and George “Chip” Westfall of Newton.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
An early-morniing car fire Wednesday at a west Topeka apartment complex was under...
Intentionally set car fire at west Topeka apartment complex under investigation
TPD is looking for help identifying the man in this photo in relation to a burglary at Topeka...
TPD asks for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
Crews extinguished a field fire early Thursday near the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish field fire early Thursday near Kansas River in North Topeka
A Douglas County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, officials said.
Douglas County Jail inmate dies Wednesday of apparent suicide
An early-morning crash on Thursday shut down a portion of westbound K-10 highway between Eudora...
Crash shuts down K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
First Alert Windy
Thursday forecast: Strong winds to end the week, light snow tomorrow