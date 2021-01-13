Advertisement

Manhattan man arrested in connection with May robbery and kidnapping

A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery and kidnapping incident in...
A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery and kidnapping incident in May in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping incident this past spring in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

Riley County Police arrested Timothy Bell on a warrant Monday.

Bell has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary; one count of aggravated robbery; and one count of kidnapping, according to KMAN.

An online criminal complaint alleges that on May 22, Bell broke into an apartment in the 1800 block of Claflin Road, then robbed an individual at gunpoint, KMAN reports. The complaint stated that Bell took an unspecified amount of cash, then kidnapped the victim.

Bell was booked into the Riley County Jail and was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

