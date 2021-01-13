K-State moves Stanford football game to Arlington, Tex.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will play its first football game of 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas State University says it will kick off its 2021 season on Sept. 4, with a game against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. It said both teams have been chosen for the 2021 Allstate Kickoff Classic, which annually hosts the season-opening college football game.

“We were honored when AT&T Stadium contacted us about potentially playing in this prestigious game,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “The idea of taking a home game away from Manhattan and Bill Snyder Family Stadium is a big decision, and as a staff and university, we feel that it is an opportunity that we could not pass up.

“Our student-athletes will have the opportunity to play in one of the world’s finest venues, and Kansas State University and our football program will be in the national spotlight. Our fans have always enjoyed traveling to Arlington, and of course, the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is one of our top markets for out-of-state graduates, and the 7,000-plus alums in the area will have the opportunity to support our team in person.”

K-State said the game will be the 12th contest to kick off the college football season and will mark the team’s second appearance on the AT&T field. It said past games in the stadium have included some of the nation’s biggest programs like Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Wisconsin, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida.

“We’re very excited to welcome a terrific new partner in Allstate as the premier sponsor of this iconic game that will kick off the 2021 college football season,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “Here in Texas and across the country, the return of college football each year is a very special time. Because of Allstate’s enthusiastic support and partnership, the Allstate Kickoff Classic will continue to be a yearly must-see event. And given all that has happened in 2020, there can be no question that in 2021 this game will have special significance as together we bring back the great fans, pageantry, history and traditions of college football as we’ve always known it.”

According to the Wildcats, they will be making their fourth appearance in the Dallas Fort Worth area in non-conference games after Cotton Bowl appearances in 1997, 2001 and 2012.

“We are excited to be able to play a high-profile football game in one of our top recruiting markets,” said Richard B. Myers, president of Kansas State University. “K-State has nearly 15,000 alumni and friends in Texas, with half of those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Our fans are familiar with the area and will, no doubt, turn out to support the Wildcats.”

K-State said with the season opener being moved to Arlington, the team will still have seven additional games at home in Manhattan, including non-conference matchups with Southern Illinois (9/11) and Nevada (9/18) and five Big 12 home contests. It said the full schedule with dates and ticket information will be forthcoming.

“Playing a quality opponent such as Stanford in one of the world’s top sporting venues is a chance for us to showcase our program to recruits all over the country,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said. “I know our players are excited for the challenge and the opportunity that it presents.”

