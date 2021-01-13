Jackson Co. deputy awarded for life-saving actions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County deputy was recognized for his life-saving actions.

Sergeant Travis Spiker received the Office’s Medal of Valor.

Sgt. Spiker responded to a domestic dispute where an armed female was taken into custody. Spiker’s vehicle, with the woman inside, was fired upon from the home.

Spiker crawled into the vehicle, putting himself in sight of the shooter, and pulled the woman to safety.

“This award was a long time coming,” Sheriff Tim Morse said, “and Sgt. Spiker is a true hero and is a person of courage and bravery.”

