Jackson Co. deputy awarded for life-saving actions

Sheriff Tim Morse awards Sgt. Spiker the Medal of Valor
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County deputy was recognized for his life-saving actions.

Sergeant Travis Spiker received the Office’s Medal of Valor.

Sgt. Spiker responded to a domestic dispute where an armed female was taken into custody. Spiker’s vehicle, with the woman inside, was fired upon from the home.

Spiker crawled into the vehicle, putting himself in sight of the shooter, and pulled the woman to safety.

“This award was a long time coming,” Sheriff Tim Morse said, “and Sgt. Spiker is a true hero and is a person of courage and bravery.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

