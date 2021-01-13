Advertisement

“Hang in there!” National Teacher of the Year offers support, encouragement

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(EYE ON NE KANSAS) - Normally, the National Teacher of the Year hits the road, and travels the country meeting with teachers and school leaders, and getting new insight and ideas for making schools the best they can be.

Tabatha Rosproy is still making those connections - although most of them are through a computer screen, from her home in Winfield, Kansas.

The early childhood education professional was named 2020 Teacher of the Year in May, fairly early on in the pandemic. She says educators and parents both deserve encouragement.

“You have to give yourself some grace right now,” she said in an interview with 13 NEWS EYE on Northeast Kansas. “Nobody ever expected this situation, and overnight - really, overnight - families had to turn into surrogate educators. I think that we don’t forgive ourselves enough for the small mistakes and sometimes beat ourselves up, but families - you’re doing a great job. You’re rocking it. You are helping your kids. You are sacrificing a lot and we see that.”

