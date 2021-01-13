Advertisement

Gov. Kelly tests negative for COVID-19 after staffer tests positive

Member of communications team has coronavirus
Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas...
Public health nurse Lisa Horn prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine injection to Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has tested negative for COVID-19 after a member of her communications staff tested positive. That’s according to a brief statement sent out by her office.

Members of the governor’s staff wear masks in the office, however “out of an abundance of caution”, all members of the communications team will be quarantining at home. The statement says that they will be following all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) guidelines. Following Kelly’s negative test, she too will be following CDC and KDHE public health guidelines according to her office.

