Garrison Commander hosts virtual media roundtable update on Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s Garrison Commander Colonel Will McKannay hosted a media roundtable via Zoom today, to give an update on the state of Fort Riley.

Col. McKannay arrived at Fort Riley in July, in the midst of the pandemic, and wanted to provide an update on Fort Riley, including the continued improvements being made to housing on Fort Riley, as well as the COVID-19 response.

Housing updates have been made in both residential housing for families as well as in the barracks for single soldiers.

Fort Riley started administering COVID-19 vaccinations nearly three weeks ago, with frontline and medical staff being at the top of the list to receive the first vaccines.

“We feel that the vaccines put us on the offensive, but we’ve got…still got some fight ahead of us as we continue to work towards defeating the virus.” US Army at Fort Riley, Garrison Commander, Col. Will McKannay says.

For more information on the COVID-19 response on Fort Riley, you can find it here

