Advertisement

Defendants in Payne Homicide to stand trial

(WAVE3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Court has decided that three co-defendants should stand trial for the homicide of D’Angelo Payne.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says after a 3-day preliminary hearing, the Court found probable cause that three codefendants should stand trial for their participation in the homicide of D’Angelo Payne.

According to Kagay, now that the court has found probable cause each defendant will be set for a separate jury trial. He said the charges stem from April 4, 2020, when law enforcement was called to the area of 5th and Western around 11:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting incident. He said upon arrival, officers found a 2001 Ford Tauras had left the roadway and crashed in the front yard of 512 SW Western. He said Payne was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said the resulting investigation led to the arrest and charging of James Boatright, Diquan Clayton and Davontra Alson. He said each now faces the following identical charges:

  • Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated
  • Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony
  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated
  • Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

According to Kagay, each is being held in custody and their bonds are all set at $1 million. He said the next settings are as follows:

  • James Boatright, 20-CR-637, is set for Arraignment at 1:30 PM on February 2, 2021.
  • Diquan Clayton, 20-CR-774, is set for Arraignment at 4:00 PM on January 27, 2021.
  • Davontra Alston, 20-CR-1714, is set for Arraignment at 4:30 PM on January 27, 2021.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to the incident should report it to the police.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
An early-morniing car fire Wednesday at a west Topeka apartment complex was under...
Intentionally set car fire at west Topeka apartment complex under investigation
TPD is looking for help identifying the man in this photo in relation to a burglary at Topeka...
TPD asks for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
Crews extinguished a field fire early Thursday near the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish field fire early Thursday near Kansas River in North Topeka
A Douglas County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, officials said.
Douglas County Jail inmate dies Wednesday of apparent suicide
An early-morning crash on Thursday shut down a portion of westbound K-10 highway between Eudora...
Crash shuts down K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
First Alert Windy
Thursday forecast: Strong winds to end the week, light snow tomorrow