Defendants in Payne Homicide to stand trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Court has decided that three co-defendants should stand trial for the homicide of D’Angelo Payne.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says after a 3-day preliminary hearing, the Court found probable cause that three codefendants should stand trial for their participation in the homicide of D’Angelo Payne.

According to Kagay, now that the court has found probable cause each defendant will be set for a separate jury trial. He said the charges stem from April 4, 2020, when law enforcement was called to the area of 5th and Western around 11:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting incident. He said upon arrival, officers found a 2001 Ford Tauras had left the roadway and crashed in the front yard of 512 SW Western. He said Payne was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said the resulting investigation led to the arrest and charging of James Boatright, Diquan Clayton and Davontra Alson. He said each now faces the following identical charges:

Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated

Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

According to Kagay, each is being held in custody and their bonds are all set at $1 million. He said the next settings are as follows:

James Boatright, 20-CR-637, is set for Arraignment at 1:30 PM on February 2, 2021.

Diquan Clayton, 20-CR-774, is set for Arraignment at 4:00 PM on January 27, 2021.

Davontra Alston, 20-CR-1714, is set for Arraignment at 4:30 PM on January 27, 2021.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to the incident should report it to the police.

