Intentionally set car fire at west Topeka apartment complex under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire that officials said was intentionally set early Wednesday at a west Topeka apartment complex is under investigation.

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the blaze around 5:36 a.m. in the parking lot of the Brentwood Apartments, 4301 S.W. 15th.

First-arriving crews reported a car was fully involved in flames.

Crews had the fire put out in a matter of minutes, but not before it caused extensive damage to the four-door car.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,500.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene.

Harrison said the blaze was determined to be “incendiary” in nature.

The car was located on the west edge of the apartment’s parking lot, near a wooden privacy fence.

It wasn’t immediately known if the fire damaged any other vehicles in the parking lot.

The Brentwood Apartments are located about two blocks west of S.W. 15th and Gage Boulevard.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

