Charges filed against man in sexual abuse of 3-year-old boy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man in the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Joshua Steven McNutt in relation to the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old male child.

According to Kagay, on Dec. 20, 2020, the child was brought to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. He said the child was then transported via ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for further treatment. He said staff at the hospital notified local law enforcement and an investigation was started to look into the circumstances of the child’s injuries.

Kagay said McNutt was the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He said he has filed the following charges against McNutt in relation to the abuse that happened between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7.

Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child under 14

Aggravated Battery

Abuse of a Child

Aggravated Endangering a Child

According to Kagay, McNutt is being held on a $1 million bond and his case is now set for a scheduling conference. He said the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and anyone with information regarding the case should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.