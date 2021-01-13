Advertisement

Charges filed against man in sexual abuse of 3-year-old boy

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay has filed charges against a man in the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Joshua Steven McNutt in relation to the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old male child.

According to Kagay, on Dec. 20, 2020, the child was brought to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. He said the child was then transported via ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for further treatment. He said staff at the hospital notified local law enforcement and an investigation was started to look into the circumstances of the child’s injuries.

Kagay said McNutt was the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He said he has filed the following charges against McNutt in relation to the abuse that happened between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7.

  • Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child under 14
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Abuse of a Child
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child

According to Kagay, McNutt is being held on a $1 million bond and his case is now set for a scheduling conference. He said the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and anyone with information regarding the case should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
An early-morniing car fire Wednesday at a west Topeka apartment complex was under...
Intentionally set car fire at west Topeka apartment complex under investigation
TPD is looking for help identifying the man in this photo in relation to a burglary at Topeka...
TPD asks for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
Crews extinguished a field fire early Thursday near the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish field fire early Thursday near Kansas River in North Topeka
A Douglas County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, officials said.
Douglas County Jail inmate dies Wednesday of apparent suicide
An early-morning crash on Thursday shut down a portion of westbound K-10 highway between Eudora...
Crash shuts down K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
First Alert Windy
Thursday forecast: Strong winds to end the week, light snow tomorrow