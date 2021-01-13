97-year-old concerned about when she can receive COVID-19 vaccine

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department announced in Monday’s update they are not accepting lists or submissions for COVID-19 vaccine prioritizations outside of the medical community.

97-year-old Betty Ainsworth lives in Manhattan with her dog, Molly, and Betty says she is ready to receive the vaccine but doesn’t know what phase she falls in.

“I would like…to be able to be on a list and know, know just when, when it would be available for somebody like me that doesn’t live in a nursing facility.” Manhattan resident, Betty Ainsworth says.

Betty remembers getting the polio vaccine as a child, along with other vaccinations that have come along since then, including the seasonal flu vaccine, which her daughter drove her to get this year.

“I don’t drive anymore; I have to depend on my daughter to take me to doctors and do my grocery shopping,” Ainsworth says.

Betty says her daughter contacted the Riley County Health Department and her primary care doctor for advice on when she might receive the vaccine.

“Just would like to know when it would be and again the side effects, if it was going to be something with…going to make me achy and stuff, I’ve been through enough of that lately,” Ainsworth says.

The hardest part right now for Betty is not knowing when she can be vaccinated, she doesn’t have internet and relies on the TV and newspaper to keep up with the phases of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’m old but I don’t want to die from…the virus…yes, I would get it as soon as possible,” Ainsworth says.

If you have questions about the vaccines in Riley County you can send an email to the Health Department at vaccine@rileycountyks.gov.

