Wamego Health Center congratulates therapist who earned hand therapy certification

Mary Jane Damme has received official certification to provide hand therapy at Wamego Health...
Mary Jane Damme has received official certification to provide hand therapy at Wamego Health Center.(Wamego Health Center)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A therapist at Wamego Health Center has officially been certified in hand therapy.

Wamego Health Center says Mary Jane Damme, an occupational therapist, has earned her Certified Hand Therapy credential. It said the CHT credential is the highest recognition of competency in upper limb rehabilitation.

According to WHC, Damme grew up in Blaine and has been an occupational therapist at WHC for 7 years. It said she earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of North Dakota and her master’s degree from North Dakota State University.

WHC said Damme began preparing for the certification in January of 2018 and after her May 2020 test was canceled due to COVID-19, she took it instead in November of 2020.

“Mary Jane has been committed to patient care and quality for the entirety of her career,” said Steve Land, a physical therapist and administrator of Wamego Health Center. “Her willingness to expand on her education and therefore expand on the services provided to our community is greatly appreciated. The opportunity to offer a Certified Hand Therapist to the Wamego community is a specialty area that should be celebrated.”

According to the health center, in order to get certified, therapists are required to have at least three years of clinical experience as an occupational therapist, a minimum of 4,000 hours in direct practice in hand therapy and successful completion of advanced clinical skills and theory in upper limb rehabilitation. It said there are around 6,200 individuals throughout the world that hold this designation.

WHC said with Damme’s certification, she can now give advanced therapy care to patients with injuries, work-related conditions, inflammation disorders, nerve injuries and compressions, tendon injuries and repairs, disorders and more.

For more information on the services offered by Wamego Health Center, call 785-458-7211, or click here.

