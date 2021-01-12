Advertisement

USD 345 to keep elementary students in-person, 7th- 12th grade to transition to hybrid learning

USD 345 Elementary students will soon have early release every Friday, to give teachers additional time to plan and prepare for class.(wibw)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 345 Board voted to stick by their original ready to reopen plan that was first drafted in December, elementary students will remain in person, and seventh through twelfth graders will soon come back to school using a hybrid learning model.

The USD 345 Board had to decide whether news of a large number of new positive cases earlier in the day was enough to send students back to remote learning.

“It’s hard not to hesitate with the information, however we also know how important it is that are kids need to be in person and have this face to face time with their teachers,” said Cherie Sage, vice president of the board.

The board ultimately decided to stick with the ready to re-open plan they approved in December.

7th-12th grade students will move from remote to hybrid learning January 19th.

“If you can have school, you should try to have school. The entire R2R committee over the summer and all of the different updates and different changes in course that we’ve had, no it’s not great but we’re doing the best we can and I think we got to try,” said James Adams, president of the board.

The board says they will continue to monitor the county’s scorecard and Coronavirus trends in the district to guide any future changes.

“Every district across the nation is dealing with this, it’s not an easy issue there are no playbooks to follow by and we take the information and we process it and we try to do the best we can to provide the best opportunity for our students and I feel like this board and as well as our staff has done a great job to continue to do that,” said James Henderson.

