Tyler Geiman named MIAA Player of the Week for second-straight week

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second-straight week, Washburn guard Tyler Geiman has been recognized as the top player in the MIAA. The Ichabods star was named the MIAA Conference Player of the Week.

Geiman helped lead the Ichabods to a 1-1 record during the previous week, highlighted by a win over No.1-ranked Northwest Missouri.

Over the previous week, the Washburn guard averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting roughly 44% from the floor.

Against Northwest Missouri, Geiman scored 26 points and added in seven rebounds, five assits and two steals in the Ichabods winning effort.

