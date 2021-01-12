Tuesday night forecast: Mild Wednesday then colder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday will be even warmer, in the lower 60s with sunny skies. Colder air arrives soon as well, as we are monitoring a cold front on Thursday.

The cold front Thursday will bring temperatures to more typical January like weather by Friday. There may also be some light precipitation to end the week both Thursday and Friday however due to low confidence on timing and location of precipitation just have a rain chance for Thursday and dry conditions for Friday in the 8 day. While there remains low confidence on timing and location of precipitation to end the week, confidence is very high that impacts will be minimal and we’re only talking about 0.10″ or less of total precipitation. Some additional disturbances do pass through this weekend into early next week however with dry air in place will keep the forecast dry.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s .Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

A cold front Thursday will lead to a colder day on Thursday along with stronger winds. Our in house model does indicate rain moving through as early as 5am however other models have a portion of northeast Kansas getting light precipitation later in the day on Thursday so will be fine tuning timing and more details of Thursday’s precipitation chance as we get closer.

Thursday is expected to be in the mid-upper 40s with winds gusting around 30 mph out of the northwest. With a drop in humidity during the day behind the front this will lead to a very high fire danger threat especially in the afternoon.

Winds stay strong Thursday night (gusts around 25 mph) before picking up by Friday with gusts around 35 mph. This will continue to usher in colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s with some areas stuck in the mid 30s which means wind chills will be in the 20s, low 30s if we’re lucky. We’re also keeping an eye on a chance for light snow Friday into Friday evening but as mentioned above confidence is low on how widespread this will be whether it’s just going to stay in extreme northeast Kansas around Hiawatha or get farther southwest. Don’t be surprised if we have to add a snow chance for Friday in the coming days however at this time it won’t amount to anything more than 0.5″.

This weekend will be dry and seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds and winds relaxing to less than 20 mph.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today and tomorrow’s mild temperatures and take some time to enjoy nature outside. It’s going to be much colder to end the week and weekend. Stay updated on the potential for light precipitation to end the week. Right now impacts are going to be very minimal if anything does manage to develop. Am more concerned about the drop in humidity and the fire danger threat along with the stronger winds on Thursday than any meaningful precipitation.

