Topeka woman hospitalized after turnpike crash on I-70 in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in western Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:43 Monday on I-70 about a mile west of the Lecompton exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle was eastbound when it drifted into the median.

The driver then swerved right, then back left, going from the center lane across the left lane, and struck the barrier wall.

The Hyundai then veered back across all three lanes of traffic before entering the south ditch and coming to rest facing northwest.

The driver, Alexis Rachael Corcoran, 30, of Topeka, was reported possibly injured and was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment. The patrol said Corcoran was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Kimble Tucker Johnson, 81, of Lawrence, was reported to have minor injuries. There was no indication that Johnson was taken to the hospital by ambulance in the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The patrol said Johnson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

