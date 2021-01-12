Topeka man arrested for indecent liberties with a child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after an investigation into sexual crimes that were alleged to have happened with minors.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says a 43-year-old man is in custody and has been charged with multiple sexual crimes that happened within the past 6 years at a home in the southwest part of Shawnee Co.

According to Sheriff Hill, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, around 2 p.m., detectives with the Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah B. Shipley, 43, of Topeka, after an investigation into various sexual crimes. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened between 2014 and 2019 at a home in southwest Shawnee Co.

Sheriff Hill said Shipley was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 years of age, indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 16 years of age and aggravated incest.

According to Sheriff Hill, the case is still under investigation.

