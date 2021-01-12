Stormont Vail to host COVID-19 update

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will host a community update regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Stormont Vail Health says it will host a community update regarding COVID-19 on Jan. 12, at 12:15 p.m. It said President and CEO Robert Kenagy will provide an update on what the health system is encountering because of the pandemic.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

According to Stormont Vail, George Wright, M.D., will Join Dr. Kenagy to talk about the Enhanced Primary Care services the facility has set up.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.