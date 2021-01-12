Advertisement

Stormont Vail to host COVID-19 update

By Sarah Motter
Jan. 12, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will host a community update regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Stormont Vail Health says it will host a community update regarding COVID-19 on Jan. 12, at 12:15 p.m. It said President and CEO Robert Kenagy will provide an update on what the health system is encountering because of the pandemic.

According to Stormont Vail, George Wright, M.D., will Join Dr. Kenagy to talk about the Enhanced Primary Care services the facility has set up.

