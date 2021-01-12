Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff reminds residents of lifesaving resources

The number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.
The number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.(Will Thomas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill is reminding residents to look for help when in crisis.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says deputies performed lifesaving CPR to resuscitate an adult male on Monday night after a suicide attempt.

According to Sheriff Hill, on Monday, Jan. 11, shortly after 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to an incident where an adult male was found unresponsive from what looked like a suicide attempt. He said deputies arrived on the scene and quickly began performing CPR. He said the man regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital via AMR.

Sheriff Hill said during these unprecedented times, his Office would like to remind residents that help is available. He said if you, or someone you know, is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, to seek help from the Suicide Prevention Line. He said suicide is preventable.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached via phone at 1-800-273-8255 or on its website.

