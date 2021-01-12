Advertisement

Scooter’s working on second Topeka location

Crews clearing area on 29th and Gage for new Scooter's Coffee
Crews clearing area on 29th and Gage for new Scooter's Coffee(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a year after opening their first Topeka location, Scooter’s Coffee is working on opening a second.

The Omaha-based coffee chain is taking over what used to be a Lewis-Toyota dealership on 29th and Gage. Crews were clearing the space Monday. The company expects to open the store around March.

Scooter’s Coffee on 29th and Topeka has been open since February of last year.

