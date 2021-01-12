Scooter’s working on second Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a year after opening their first Topeka location, Scooter’s Coffee is working on opening a second.

The Omaha-based coffee chain is taking over what used to be a Lewis-Toyota dealership on 29th and Gage. Crews were clearing the space Monday. The company expects to open the store around March.

Scooter’s Coffee on 29th and Topeka has been open since February of last year.

