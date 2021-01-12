RCPD asks residents to avoid area of College Ave.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid an area of College Ave.
The Riley County Police Department says it is asking residents to avoid College Ave. between Hobbs Rd. and Vaughn Dr. due to a gas leak.
Avoid the Area:— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 12, 2021
College Ave. between Hobbs Rd. and Vaughn Dr. due to a gas leak.
Kansas Gas is on scene working to fix the leak. pic.twitter.com/xGRRyPPfJU
RCPD said Kansas Gas is on the scene and working to fix the leak.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.