Advertisement

RCPD asks residents to avoid area of College Ave.

Riley County Police Department cruiser
Riley County Police Department cruiser(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid an area of College Ave.

The Riley County Police Department says it is asking residents to avoid College Ave. between Hobbs Rd. and Vaughn Dr. due to a gas leak.

RCPD said Kansas Gas is on the scene and working to fix the leak.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Topeka man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Unauthorized access of Stormont Vail’s internal vaccine scheduling site
Kansas House Democrats file complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman

Latest News

Gov. Kelly announces FY 2022 budget to protect fiscal foundation, kickstart recovery
Maternal Mortality Bill introduced in Kansas Senate
Gov. Kelly to update Kansans on COVID-19 progress
File image
Riley Co. reports 83 new positive cases of COVID-19
AG Schmidt, KBI remind Kansans to stay vigilant on Amber Alert Awareness Day