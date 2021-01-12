RCPD asks residents to avoid area of College Ave.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid an area of College Ave.

The Riley County Police Department says it is asking residents to avoid College Ave. between Hobbs Rd. and Vaughn Dr. due to a gas leak.

Avoid the Area:



College Ave. between Hobbs Rd. and Vaughn Dr. due to a gas leak.



Kansas Gas is on scene working to fix the leak. pic.twitter.com/xGRRyPPfJU — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 12, 2021

RCPD said Kansas Gas is on the scene and working to fix the leak.

