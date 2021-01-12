Matt Privarnik celebrates five years at the Greater Topeka Partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Five years into leading the Greater Topeka Partnership -- Matt Pivarnik continues his focus on transforming Topeka and helping small businesses prosper.

We spoke to Hazel Hill Owner, Nick Xidis, about how he thinks the local businesses are during since Pivarnik arrived to Topeka.

“Matt is somebody that I respect and I think he has brought a level of energy and leadership that we just desperately needed in this community -- he has also been a big part in bringing new businesses into downtown and if you put those together you have economic development and downtown re-development,” he said.

From working to land new ownership for St. Francis Hospital, to building the Cyprus Hotel and giving Topeka a night life, he said the partnerships has been a big “partner” in developing the city.

“We are finding ourselves on all sorts of ranking and lists --best communities to live, best communities to start a career and those are things we just didn’t see ourselves on before and I would say just in the last several years--the momentum we have had in the community has been incredible,” Pivarnik said.

Pivarnik says it’s just a start--

“I think we will actually pick up our momentum and accelerate it and keep moving--my goal is that we rise to the absolute top in this community,” he explained.

