Advertisement

Matt Privarnik celebrates five years at the Greater Topeka Partnership

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Five years into leading the Greater Topeka Partnership -- Matt Pivarnik continues his focus on transforming Topeka and helping small businesses prosper.

We spoke to Hazel Hill Owner, Nick Xidis, about how he thinks the local businesses are during since Pivarnik arrived to Topeka.

“Matt is somebody that I respect and I think he has brought a level of energy and leadership that we just desperately needed in this community -- he has also been a big part in bringing new businesses into downtown and if you put those together you have economic development and downtown re-development,” he said.

From working to land new ownership for St. Francis Hospital, to building the Cyprus Hotel and giving Topeka a night life, he said the partnerships has been a big “partner” in developing the city.

“We are finding ourselves on all sorts of ranking and lists --best communities to live, best communities to start a career and those are things we just didn’t see ourselves on before and I would say just in the last several years--the momentum we have had in the community has been incredible,” Pivarnik said.

Pivarnik says it’s just a start--

“I think we will actually pick up our momentum and accelerate it and keep moving--my goal is that we rise to the absolute top in this community,” he explained.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Joseph W. Howell, 49, of Topeka, died of injuries after he exchanged gunfire...
Man dies early Monday in officer-involved shooting in North Topeka
A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic...
Lawrence man being held on attempted second degree murder charge
Topeka Public Schools going back to remote learning
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Chiefs to host playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on WIBW

Latest News

Harvesters teamed with local volunteers to help the hungry.
Food distributed to those in need
The number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff reminds residents of lifesaving resources
Crews make quick work of fire Tuesday near downtown Topeka
Kansas House Democrats file complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman
Four-vehicle collision slows traffic on busy street in west-central Topeka