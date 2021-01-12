Man in serious condition following Monday crash near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was listed in serious-but-stable condition late Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just west of downtown Topeka, police said.

The collision was reported around 2:30 p.m. at S.W. 8th Avenue and Polk Street.

The injured man, identified as John W. Green, was taken to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Topeka police on Monday said the crash occurred when one vehicle was headed east on S.W. 8th Avenue and the other vehicle was traveling south on Polk.

Police said the vehicle traveling south on Polk -- a one-way street carrying southbound traffic -- ran a stop sign and collided with the vehicle traveling on S.W. 8th Avenue, which is a through-street at that location.

Police said that after the collision, the vehicle that ran the stop sign traveled west on S.W. 8th Avenue until it came to a stop. The vehicle then caught fire in the yard of a house.

John Moreno, who said he witnessed the crash, told 13 NEWS he was able to pull the driver, later identified as Green, out of the vehicle moments before it caught fire.

Caleb Jackson, who lives at the house where the vehicle came to rest, said he heard the crash, came outside and also was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle before emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Hailey L. Schlobohm, 21. There was no immediate report on whether Scholbohm was injured.

Following the crash, S.W. 8th Avenue in the area was closed for several hours.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said S.W. 8th Avenue was reopened at 10:21 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

