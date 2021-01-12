Advertisement

Legislative Look-ahead: Topeka Rep. Fred Patton focused on KEMA

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EYE ON NE KANSAS (WIBW) - The 2021 Kansas Legislative session convened Monday, and Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, plans to hold his first meeting on the Kansas Emergency Management Act by Wednesday.

Patton, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, says several elements in a KEMA compromise approved last spring expire Jan. 26 - if lawmakers don’t act.

“If we don’t do something by the 26th and the disaster declaration goes away, some very needed - I think - healthcare provisions that allow telehealth - if you can’t go to your doctor for procedures they can talk to you through your computers or your phones, some out-of-state licenses so especially in rural Kansas (where) we’re having doctors and medical professionals from other states come in to provide services....Those things need to stay in place,” he said. “Without those things, then we’re not able to deliver the services we need across the state.”

Watch the video to hear Patton’s full interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas.

