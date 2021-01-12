Advertisement

Kansas House Democrats file complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House Democrats have filed a complaint against Representative Aaron Coleman.

Kansas House Democrats say they have filed a complaint to the Chief Clerk of the House that requests censure proceedings, which include the consideration of expulsion, against Rep. Aaron Coleman regarding a sexual harassment case.

“I believe that everyone should be given a second chance, sometimes even a third chance, but Representative Coleman continues to show time and time again that he is unfit to serve in office,” said Minority Leader Tom Sawyer. “We continue to condemn his actions and believe that there is sufficient evidence for the Legislature to begin an investigation into Mr. Coleman’s actions. He is a danger to women. His removal is necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of legislators and Capitol staff. "

According to the party, once the complaint is received by the Speaker of the House, a bipartisan committee will be appointed to investigate, providing Rep. Coleman with due process. It said following the investigation, the committee will give a recommendation to the House, which will then be voted on to determine Rep. Coleman’s future in the legislature.

Coleman said in response to the complaint that he will be switching parties.

“The Democratic leadership has refused to assign me to any committees, refused to notify me of caucus meetings, refused to include me on the Kansas House Democrats’ email lists, refused to list me as an elected Democrat on the Kansas House Democrats website and has refused to assign me a phone number and administrative staff at the State House,” said Coleman. “The Democratic leadership has even refused to assign me an office in the State Capitol, despite a statutory requirement that the State House maintain and provide permanent office space and facilities for elected representatives.”

Coleman said he will now be registered as an Independent.

The Associated Press says a woman that ran his opponent’s campaign accused Coleman of harassment and a judge issued a no-contact order due to the claims.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Aaron Coleman
Top Democrat refusing incoming House freshman assignments

The top Democrat in the Kansas House is refusing to give an incoming lawmaker any committee assignments over issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat.

Most Read

Authorities said Joseph W. Howell, 49, of Topeka, died of injuries after he exchanged gunfire...
Man dies early Monday in officer-involved shooting in North Topeka
A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic...
Lawrence man being held on attempted second degree murder charge
Topeka Public Schools going back to remote learning
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Chiefs to host playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on WIBW

Latest News

Harvesters teamed with local volunteers to help the hungry.
Food distributed to those in need
The number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff reminds residents of lifesaving resources
Crews make quick work of fire Tuesday near downtown Topeka
Four-vehicle collision slows traffic on busy street in west-central Topeka