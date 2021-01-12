K-State postpones next men’s basketball game due to COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s upcoming men’s basketball game against Iowa State has been postponed due to COVID-19. The game was scheduled to be played Wednesday, January 13.

The game has been postponed in accordance with the Big 12 Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

A release from the K-State Athletics program indicates that the Wildcats were not be able to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday. The Big 12 requires at least 6 players to be available in order to play a basketball game.

This is the first men’s basketball event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

K-State says the team is working with Iowa State and the Big 12 to reschedule this game. No determination on any future games has been made yet.

After the Wildcats loss against Oklahoma State, head coach Bruce Weber had indicated that if the decision were up to him, the team would’ve postponed the last game.

K-State only had 6 scholarship players available due to COVID/injuries, which is the minimum to play.



Bruce Weber says if it were up to him he would've postponed tonight's game.



"Maybe sometimes I'm too much of a company man. I probably should've fought a little more." pic.twitter.com/9PnUCVooFG — Chris Lilly KAKE (@ChrisLillyKAKE) January 10, 2021

