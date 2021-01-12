Jackson County deputy receives award for saving life of man trapped beneath car

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy who helped rescue a man trapped beneath a vehicle in July has been honored for his act of heroism.

Deputy Chad Ballenger was awarded the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award for his efforts, it was announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. July 20.

Ballenger was on patrol in his district in southern Jackson County when he responded to a medical call at 13027 134th Road.

Upon his arrival, Ballenger found Marvin Cummings trapped beneath his son’s vehicle, which had fallen off its jack as he was changing its oil, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

“The vehicle was crushing Cummings’ chest, making it impossible for him to breathe,” Morse said in a news release. “Deputy Ballenger, who was in the area, rushed to the scene and guided panic-stricken family members with instructions to stabilize the vehicle.”

Ballenger was able to use his jack to raise the vehicle off of Cummings before emergency responders arrived on the scene, Morse said.

Cummings survived the incident and credited Ballenger for saving his life.

“Deputy Ballenger is a true hero,” Morse said, “and we are blessed to have him serving this great county.”

The commendation and medal of valor was awarded on Monday morning during the Jackson County Commission meeting.

