Harvesters holds monthly food distribution in new temporary location

Harvesters teamed with local volunteers to help the hungry.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters held its first food giveaway of 2021 in a new location.

The distribution event was held in the parking lot of Gordman’s on SW Topeka Blvd. The usual location, Stormont Vail Events Center, is being used by local hospitals for COVID patients. Volunteers say Harvesters expects to be at Gordman’s for no longer than six months.

Volunteers from Topeka Bible Church, Central Topeka Turn Around and local neighborhoods turned out to help people load their cars up with fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

Harvesters holds food giveaway events on the second Tuesday of every month at 9 am. No identification is necessary and there are no income requirements. Harvesters donates about 30,000 pints of food each month.

