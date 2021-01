TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will deliver her third State of the State address virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you cannot view our live player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Kelly is expected to cover the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding the state’s economy, and her plans to expand Medicaid in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.