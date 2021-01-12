Advertisement

Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first cases among such primates in captivity.

Lisa Peterson, the park’s executive director, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team that also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the gorillas who are all together in their habitat at the park, north of San Diego.

