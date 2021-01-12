Advertisement

Three-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday on busy street in west-central Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, chain-reaction collision slowed traffic Tuesday morning on a busy west-central Topeka thoroughfare.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. 21st. The location was immediately south of the Washburn University campus.

There were no reports of serious injuries and no one was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Washburn University police, who investigated the collision.

The three vehicles that were stopped following the crash were a Chevrolet Traverse at the rear, a Toyota Camry in the middle and a Nissan Altima in front.

The Camry and Nissan appeared to have sustained the most damage.

A witness told 13 NEWS at the scene that the crash appeared to have occurred as motorists traveling west on S.W. 21st had come to a stop for a school bus that was preparing to pick up a student in the eastbound lanes of S.W. 21st.

The witness said motorists coming over a small hill in the left lane of S.W. 21st, just west of Washburn Avenue apparently weren’t able to stop before colliding with the vehicle in front of them.

Traffic was allowed to proceed through the area in the right westbound lane of traffic.

In addition to Washburn University police, the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

