Advertisement

ESU’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Athlete of the Week

ESU women’s basketball lands No. 1 in MIAA preseason poll; Washburn men No. 3
ESU women’s basketball lands No. 1 in MIAA preseason poll; Washburn men No. 3(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State guard Tre’Zure Jobe was honored again by the MIAA as their top athlete of the week. This marks the second time this season Jobe was given the award.

In two victories for the Lady Hornets, Jobe averaged 25 points and shot 60% from the field. Jobe scored a season-high 28 points and added in five steals in ESU’s win over Rogers State.

She is currently the MIAA’s leading scorer and the only player shooting over 50% from the field, 40% from three point range and at least 90% from the free throw line.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Joseph W. Howell, 49, of Topeka, died of injuries after he exchanged gunfire...
Man dies early Monday in officer-involved shooting in North Topeka
A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic...
Lawrence man being held on attempted second degree murder charge
Topeka Public Schools going back to remote learning
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Chiefs to host playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on WIBW

Latest News

Alabama celebrates after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff...
Alabama wins CFP National Championship, Saban wins sixth National Championship with the Crimson Tide
Washburn's Tyler Geiman named MIAA Player of the Week
Tyler Geiman named MIAA Player of the Week for second-straight week
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells out to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State postpones next men’s basketball game due to COVID-19
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson celebrates on the podium with the Vince Lombardi...
Former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson fired from Phildelphia Eagles