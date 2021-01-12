ESU’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Athlete of the Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State guard Tre’Zure Jobe was honored again by the MIAA as their top athlete of the week. This marks the second time this season Jobe was given the award.

In two victories for the Lady Hornets, Jobe averaged 25 points and shot 60% from the field. Jobe scored a season-high 28 points and added in five steals in ESU’s win over Rogers State.

She is currently the MIAA’s leading scorer and the only player shooting over 50% from the field, 40% from three point range and at least 90% from the free throw line.

