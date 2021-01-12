EPA issues Stop-Sale Orders for Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Environmental Protection Agency has issued stop-sale orders for unregistered Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has ordered MJB Worldwide LLC and Hy-Vee Inc. to stop the sale and distribution of disinfectant wipes that are non-compliant with federal law and could pose a danger to consumers.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, EPA has observed increased production and sale of unregistered products claiming to kill viruses and other pathogens,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The Agency is determined to protect consumers from these unlawful and potentially dangerous products.”

According to the EPA, it issued the “Stop Sale, Use, or Removal Orders” to MJB Worldwide and Hy-Vee on Monday, Jan. 11. It said the orders require the immediate termination of all distribution and sales of Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes and prohibit all future sales of the product at any Hy-Vee location in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

The EPA said MJB Worldwide LLC produces and distributes “Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes,” claiming the product kills bacteria and viruses. However, it said the company failed to register the product, which violates the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Under the law, the EPA said any manufacturer of a pesticide, which includes those used to kill pathogens, are required to register the product with it. It said the registration process protects public health through evaluating the product’s ingredients, where it is to be used, the amount, frequency and timing of its use as well as product storage and disposal practices.

According to the EPA, after it contacted MJB Worldwide in November of 2020 regarding the unregistered product, it assured the Agency that it had recalled the Outlaw disinfectant products and that any future production would be done in compliance with federal law.

However, on Jan. 6, the EPA said an inspector found a reformulated version of Outlaw wipes available for sale at Hy-Vee in Overland Park. It said the inspector also found the product’s label described concentrations of chemicals that could cause severe eye and skin irritation if used improperly.

