Crews quickly extinguish fire outside brick building near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a fire outside a vacant brick building Tuesday morning on the southeast edge of downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7:25 a.m. at a building in the 400 block of S.W. 13th.

Topeka fire officials said at the scene that crews found a small blaze just outside the west side of the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly and crews checked inside of the structure to make sure the blaze didn’t extend to the interior of the building.

Fire officials said at the scene that the fire appeared to have been set. A charred area that appeared to have included wood could be seen just west of the building.

There was no apparent property damage and crews cleared the scene around 8 a.m.

