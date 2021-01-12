Carbondale man arrested for child endangerment following three-county civilian pursuit

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Carbondale was arrested after county residents chased him through three counties.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that on Monday, Jan. 11, around 1:30 p.m., the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office notified it that residents of Osage Co. were following a vehicle that they had seen trespassing on their property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was followed into Wabaunsee and Lyon counties by residents that were reporting that it was traveling at a high rate of speed. It said the vehicle was eventually located in Eskridge.

The Sheriff’s Office said Virgil Wayne Barr, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested for driving while suspended and endangering a child. It said he was released on a $2,500 bond.

