Area counties update COVID-19 reports on Monday

Diversicare of Council Grove on Monday reported COVID-19 cases were holding steady for the past week, with 52 residents and 40 staff contracting the coronavirus. according to KVOE Radio. The most recent COVID-19 numbers were released by area counties on Monday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three area counties updated their coronavirus numbers on Monday, according to KVOE Radio.

• Chase County reported seven new cases over the past week, bringing its total to 253. All of the new cases were in the community category, which now has 150 cases.

Chase County Care and Rehab in Cottonwood Falls reported the number of COVID-19 cases holding steady at 19.

Meanwhile, the numbers at the Chase County Jail, also in Cottonwood Falls, are still at 84. Three people have died of coronavirus-related illness in Chase County, KVOE reports.

• Greenwood County reported six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The new cases brings Greenwood County’s total to 532 total cases.

Greenwood County has 64 active cases, down from 75 on Friday. Two people have died of the coronavirus in Greenwood County.

• Morris County added 39 new cases over the past week and now has a total of 478 COVID-19 cases.

Morris County reports 40 active cases, an increase of five from a week ago. Six people have died of COVID-19, with 11 deaths awaiting final information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, KVOE says.

At Diversicare of Council Grove, the numbers of infected patients remain steady, with 52 residents and 40 staff at the nursing facility contracting the virus, KVOE says. Four people have died and eight deaths are awaiting final information from KDHE.

