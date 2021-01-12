Advertisement

Alabama wins CFP National Championship, Saban wins sixth National Championship with the Crimson Tide

Alabama celebrates after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff...
Alabama celebrates after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press and Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 Alabama has won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State.

It was the final game of a season played entireply in a pandemic. Alabama went 13-0 as coach Nick Saban won his seventh national championship and sixth as coach of the Crimson Tide, all in the last 12 years.

Justin Fields and the banged-up Buckeyes just could not keep up. Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, had catches for 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

