Advertisement

Washington Monument access shut down, citing threats surrounding inauguration

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Park officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Joseph W. Howell, 49, of Topeka, died of injuries after he exchanged gunfire...
Man dies early Monday in officer-involved shooting in North Topeka
A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic...
Lawrence man being held on attempted second degree murder charge
Topeka Public Schools going back to remote learning
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Chiefs to host playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on WIBW

Latest News

Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the Capitol assault
Harvesters teamed with local volunteers to help the hungry.
Food distributed to those in need
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
The number for the national suicide prevention lifeline.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff reminds residents of lifesaving resources
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Deputy killed by fleeing driver before retirement