Topeka Public Schools going back to remote learning

(WAGM)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be returning to remote learning after two weeks of in-person classes, according to a letter sent to families by Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

Anderson cites high rates of COVID-19 in Shawnee County, which are expected to continue through the winter. Students will resume remote learning starting January 19.

TPS is holding weekly meetings with the Shawnee County Health Department and closely monitoring the spread of the virus within the community. Anderson says in-person classes can resume once Shawnee County gets two consecutive orange ratings on its community transmission scorecard.

Health professionals within the district are receiving their vaccine on January 11.

