A two-car collision sends one person to the hospital

8th and polk
8th and polk(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a car crash leaving one person being transferred to the hospital.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the call came in around 2:30 P.M. on Monday and one person was transferred to a local hospital after the crash.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS that one vehicle was headed Eastbound on 8th street and another vehicle was headed southbound on Polk street and ran a stop sign

Both vehicles collided at 8th and Polk street.

Topeka Police say after the collision, the vehicle that ran the stop sign continued westbound on 8th street until coming to a stop and “his vehicle” caught on fire in a residence’s yard.

An eyewitness, John Moreno told 13 NEWS the vehicle that ran the stop sign continued driving onto a sidewalk, driving westbound on 8th street. Moreno also told 13 NEWS that he believes the driver was driving beyond the speed limit and it took flight after the collision, which landed it in a front yard.

Moreno was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle moments before it went into flames.

The resident of the home where the crash happened, Caleb Jackson, heard the crash, came out of the home and tried rescuing the driver in his yard. Jackson was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle, then waited for the ambulance to arrive on the scene.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS that they are looking into this incident being a medical issue.

This is still an ongoing investigation. We will update the story as we receive them.

