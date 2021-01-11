Advertisement

The Choose Topeka Program gave a local the opportunity to expand their business

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Tyler Jaggers saw an opportunity to escape the San Jose fires and live where the cost is more affordable.

After learning of the Choose Topeka Program, he says he had to come and continue his video game programming --for cheap.

“What I spent in rent for a good deal, like a steal of a deal apartment in San Jose, that was getting this place free and clear. Paying five years of rent was buying this house and now I don’t have a mortgage because it is paid off,” said Jaggers.

The program gave Jaggers $11,000 to pick up and start a business in Topeka.

So he released his four-year video game project“Kontrol Flow”.

“It’s an interactive game for casual puzzles and you use interactive fuses to interact energy connections,” he said.

He thanks the Choose Topeka Program for giving opportunities to expand his business.

“In Topeka, it is easier to own your own business and work remote or a side job than it is to try and go through all these hoops with somebody else companies, somebody else needs,” Jaggers explained.

