Shawnee Co. Commissioners elect new leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new leadership on the Board of Shawnee Co. Commissioners.

At their virtual meeting Monday, District 2 Commissioner Kevin Cook was unanimously elected to serve as board Chair.

District 3 Commissioner Aaron Mays was unanimously elected to serve as board Vice-Chair.

District 1 Commissioner Bill Riphahn served as board Chair in 2020 with Cook as Vice-Chair.

Commissioners will serve in their posts for one year.

