Pivarnik celebrates 5 years as GTP CEO

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Matt Pivarnik is celebrating five years as the CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Before coming to Topeka, Pivarnik served several leadership roles in his native Oklahoma, including Tulsa Regional Chamber, Visit Tulsa, Tulsa Film and Music Commission and the Tulsa Small Business Connection.

“This anniversary marks so much more than starting a new job in Topeka. It represents the anniversary of my family joining this community. This leadership position has allowed me to meet amazing people and participate in the growing momentum we’ve seen in Topeka,” said Pivarnik. “This community is filled with great people – change makers, innovators, entrepreneurs and just all-around good and decent people. I’m so proud to have been able to call Topeka home these past five years, and I’m overjoyed to be leading the wonderful team at the Greater Topeka Partnership, who continue to significantly impact economic development in Topeka & Shawnee County.”

