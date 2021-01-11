Outgoing Senate President Susan Wagle issues final remarks

Advertisement

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Outgoing Senate President Susan Wagle issued her final remarks Sunday night, with the new legislative leadership taking over on Monday.

Wagle posted on her Facebook page, “Tomorrow, a new team will take the reins. My prayers and full support are with them. I will join the ranks of “unelected Kansan” but, rest assured, I will continue to stand with you in unity and solidarity to protect the vision of our forefathers.”

Wagle is the first woman to serve as senate president who did not seek re-election.

In the post, she shared about her daughter “Julia”'s battle against cancer.

Wagle learned Julia’s cancer returned in 2019, then in 2020, the pandemic made it difficult to maintain the numerous doctor and hospital visits.

Wagle missed the final days of the 2020 session when Julia passed away.

Wagle said it shows how in our democratic process, no one person is needed to rule.

