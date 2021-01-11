One of Salina police K-9′s loses fight battling kidney disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police Department announced Sunday evening that one of their K-9′s passed away on Saturday from battling kidney disease.

Salina Police posted on their Facebook page Sunday night, that one of their K-9′s, Karma end of watch was January 9th due to kidney disease.

Karma served with the Salina Police Department for more than eight years providing services to the citizens of Salina. She began service in 2012.

The department says Karma worked with Officers Gary Hanus, Kyle Tonniges, and recently Austin Baker.

According to the department, Karma participated in hundreds of police activities yearly, including patrol enforcement, narcotics detection, community events, school and community demonstrations, tracking wanted and missing persons, and protecting the safety of others.

During her career, Karma took 18-illegal guns off of the street and conducted over 15-successful tracks. She was also responsible for the seizure of over 200-pounds of marijuana, 9-pounds of methamphetamine, over 270-illegal prescription-narcotics, and over $420,000 in drug-related currency.

“Hardest day of my career today. I had to say goodbye to my K9 partner Karma,” Karma’s recent handler, Officer Austin Baker expressed. “We recently found out Karma had kidney disease and was in kidney failure. Some may think she was just a dog, but I’ve spent thousands of hours with “just a dog.” I’ve spent more time with Karma in the last several years than I have with my family.”

“I loved working with Karma and it will be a difficult transition for me to work without her!” Officer Baker emphasized.

