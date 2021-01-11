Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in North Topeka under investigation

An officer-involved shooting was under investigation early Monday in North Topeka. Authorities...
An officer-involved shooting was under investigation early Monday in North Topeka. Authorities said the incident involved a Shawnee County sheriff's deputy.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An officer-involved shooting was under investigation early Monday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The incident involved a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy, officials told 13 NEWS.

Law-enforcement officers at 5 a.m. remained on the scene of the incident, near the 2200 block of N.W. Brickyard Road.

There was no immediate word on injuries or circumstances leading to the shooting.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

