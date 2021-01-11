Officer-involved shooting in North Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An officer-involved shooting was under investigation early Monday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The incident involved a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy, officials told 13 NEWS.

Law-enforcement officers at 5 a.m. remained on the scene of the incident, near the 2200 block of N.W. Brickyard Road.

There was no immediate word on injuries or circumstances leading to the shooting.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

