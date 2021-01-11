Monday night forecast: A mild and dry week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 30s this weekend, highs rebound back in the 40s and 50s for the week ahead with dry conditions.

The focus for the week will be temperatures and cloud cover because precipitation chances are minimal. There are a few hints at precipitation from computer models to end the week but due to low confidence will keep the area dry at this time. A cold front Thursday will bring temperatures back to more seasonal highs by Friday into the weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s (low 60s can’t be ruled out) with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

A cold front will be pushing through Thursday and depending on the timing of the front will determine temperatures. Will the temperature drop during the day? Will temperatures stay steady? Will there be a wide range in temperatures (low 40s vs low 50s)? Those will all be questions that will be determined as we get closer but what won’t happen is a sharp drop off in temperatures so temperatures should still remain above average for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday will have gusts 25-35 mph both days with Friday having the stronger winds and there will also be more clouds compared to the first half of the work week. The cloud cover at times will stick around this weekend as highs will be near seasonal.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of the mild weather especially through Wednesday. Get outside even if it’s for a 10-15 minute walk. If you are lucky enough to be going to the Chiefs game on Sunday or just wondering how the weather might impact the game, it won’t. It’ll be seasonal temperature wise with winds around 10-15 mph.

