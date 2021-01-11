Lawrence man being held on attempted second degree murder charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic violence incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Deshaun Edwards, 26, of Lawrence, for second degree attempted murder on Sunday afternoon due to a domestic dispute.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident in the 14000 block of South Road on Sunday afternoon around 2:40 P.M., south of Mayetta.

Officials say at the time of the call, the caller reported that the female of the incident was lying on the floor of the residence, while the male was pacing nearby.

Then, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and arrested Edwards. The female was taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

Edwards was booked into the Jackson County Jail where his bond was set at $250,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Jackson County EMS, Mayetta and Hoyt Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

