Advertisement

Lawrence man being held on attempted second degree murder charge

A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic...
A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic violence incident.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is being held on an attempted second-degree murder charge due to a domestic violence incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Deshaun Edwards, 26, of Lawrence, for second degree attempted murder on Sunday afternoon due to a domestic dispute.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident in the 14000 block of South Road on Sunday afternoon around 2:40 P.M., south of Mayetta.

Officials say at the time of the call, the caller reported that the female of the incident was lying on the floor of the residence, while the male was pacing nearby.

Then, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and arrested Edwards. The female was taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

Edwards was booked into the Jackson County Jail where his bond was set at $250,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Jackson County EMS, Mayetta and Hoyt Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
Teens may be using face masks to score alcohol
Helen Viola Jackson is shown in this April 2017 photo. Jackson was believed to be the last...
Missouri woman believed to be last Civil War widow dies
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment
Kansas teen wounds 3-year-old and himself while handling gun
Kansas teen wounds 3-year-old and himself while handling gun

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
An officer-involved shooting was under investigation early Monday in North Topeka. Authorities...
Officer-involved shooting in North Topeka under investigation
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: A mild and dry week
No chance of precip
Warming up this week