Kansas teen wounds 3-year-old and himself while handling gun

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police say a Wichita teen shot and wounded himself and a 3-year-old boy Saturday while handling a handgun.

Wichita Police Officer Paul Cruz said the shooting that was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday appears to have been accidental but prosecutors will review the situation to determine whether to file charges.

When officers arrived at the home where the shooting happened, the 3-year-old had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said the 3-year-old sustained serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Cruz said the 15-year-old boy’s leg was also struck by the bullet.

